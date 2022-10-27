Walkaroo expands brand presence in India; Opens manufacturing unit in Karnataka

The new manufacturing unit in Karnataka will further strengthen the presence of trendy PU footwear products of Walkaroo in the South Indian market.
India’s leading footwear brand, Walkaroo has announced the inauguration of its latest state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Dobbaspet, Karnataka to exclusively produce Polyurethane footwear which is increasingly becoming the preferred choice for the consumers, particularly in the affordable footwear category.
Until now, Walkaroo has its 14 manufacturing units that are serving the consumers across every nook and corner of the nation. The new manufacturing unit in Karnataka will further strengthen the presence of trendy PU footwear products of Walkaroo in the South Indian market. This unit will also function as Walkaroo’s core PU footwear production house that will serve the domestic market and in exporting to neighbouring countries.
Commenting on the launch of the facility, VKC Noushad, managing director, Walkaroo International Pvt. Ltd says, “We have been expanding our brand presence not only in India but also in the global footwear segment. As we continue to redefine and expand the affordable footwear segment in India, We broadened our portfolio with design technology and we want everyone to walk comfortably with Walkaroo."