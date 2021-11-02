"Want to break the wallet and make it irrelevant to consumers:" Parth Joshi, CMO, BharatPe on PostPe's first big TV campaign

So, what are this PostPe and other such brands like ZestMoney or LazyPe? They are new-age BNPL products that let you buy the stuff you want today and pay at a later time. PostPe, which went live around a month ago, lets you pay the money in full a month after you use its card or convert it into three or six monthly instalments. PostPe levies a 1.5 per cent interest rate on EMIs every month.