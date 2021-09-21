"Want to deliver gold loan at doorstep faster than pizza": Rupeek marketing head

As per a recent World Gold Council report, the organised gold loan market received a significant push as a result of the COVID pandemic and the current economic downturn. The market is expected to grow to over Rs 4 lakh crore this fiscal year (2021-22). It is expected to grow at an annual rate of 15.7 per cent to Rs 4.6 lakh crore in FY22, up from Rs 3.4 lakh crore in FY20, the report said. It added that the demand for gold loans, both through banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), has grown in response to the economic impact of the pandemic.