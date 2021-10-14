“Wanted to bring humourous in-store conversations to life”: Croma’s Shibashish Roy on festive ad burst

“We just focus on the basics. Firstly, we have a very consistent approach. Whether it's our social presence, our advertising, our website, our store decor or our holdings, it has an integrated approach, so that the customer gets the sense that he’s dealing with the same brand all across. Secondly, we are playing up the fact that we are present on multiple channels- online as well as stores. That's clutter breaking because very few rivals can claim that. Thirdly we are focusing on Croma as the brand. We are trying to make it clear to the consumer, what is the difference between buying a Samsung phone from their own website versus us.”