Warner Music and Tips Industries expand their partnership

Kumar Taurani, managing director of Tips Industries, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "Warner Music has been our trusted partner for the last few years and it has worked very well for both of us. It is with great pleasure that we announce an extension of the existing partnership into a much wider global distribution deal. It is the beginning of a larger partnership between both companies. With Tips Music’s “Must Have Hits” catalogue and Warner Music’s distribution strength, we envision Tips Music to become one of the Top Three music labels in India. We thank the Warner Music board, its leaders and the teams for believing in Tips Music and our vision for the market. This strategy and partnership is in line with our commitment to our esteemed stakeholders and investors.”