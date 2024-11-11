Warner Music India enters live entertainment with SkillBox investment

Warner Music India has made a strategic minority investment in SkillBox, a live entertainment and ticketing platform. This move marks Warner Music India’s entry into the live entertainment business, further expanding its services and offering more opportunities for its artist roster.

Advertisment

SkillBox, founded by Anmol Kukreja and Sandip Ranjhan, along with founding team members Roydon Bangera and Amarjeet Singha, started as a ticketing platform and has grown into a full-service live entertainment company. SkillBox provides ticketing, live brand solutions, and live tech services through its SkillBox Pay platform. SkillBox’s artist management arm, LevelHouse, represents notable Indian artists like Parvaaz, Blackstratblues, and Parekh and Singh.

By integrating live events and ticketing into its portfolio, Warner Music India will offer its artists the ability to reach wider audiences, while fans will benefit from streamlined, unforgettable live music experiences.

Jay Mehta, managing director, Warner Music India and SAARC, commented on the partnership: “Investing in SkillBox, which is a ticketing, live events, and artist management company, blends perfectly with Warner Music India's aim of being an artist-first, fan-first company. SkillBox’s innovative approach to live entertainment aligns exactly with our vision of providing comprehensive services to artists. Live entertainment is slated to grow rapidly. By joining forces, we can create dynamic new opportunities in India’s fast-growing entertainment market, ensuring that our artists have the best platforms to thrive."

Alfonso Perez Soto, EVP, recorded music, corporate development, added: "We see huge opportunities in India’s still nascent live entertainment industry. Our investment in SkillBox enables us to expand the services that we can seamlessly offer artists, both domestic and international, connecting them with fans across India. We’re eager to leverage SkillBox’s expertise in this space and tap into this high-growth market."

Anmol Kukreja, CEO and founder, SkillBox, continues: “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Music India as it marks a significant milestone in SkillBox’s journey. This collaboration aligns with our mission to redefine live entertainment and provide unparalleled experiences to both artists and fans. With Warner Music's extensive industry expertise, artist roster and global reach, we aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in the live music space, creating more opportunities for artists and delivering memorable events for audiences across the country.”

Roydon Bangera, chief business officer, SkillBox, finishes: “We're excited to partner with Warner Music to foster a dynamic ecosystem for live music in India. Our common goal is to shape an artist's first music industry. By leveraging our expertise in music IPs, live and branded experiences we want to create more opportunities for artists and fans to connect at a deeper level. This partnership sets the stage for a new era in India’s live entertainment landscape.”