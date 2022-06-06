We did see gains but it was not as expected: Lucky Saini on Meesho’s maiden IPL campaign

This is not just Meesho’s story but the external environment has become such that everybody is focusing on a lot more efficiency. For us, brand building is a long-term play and we will be consistently spending on it from now to the next campaign and onwards. We will of course, rationalise and ensure that we have the best take aways happening on the data, markets and places where Meesho wants to get better growth. That is a principle to be applied, irrespective of budget cuts or not. It is not like we have a mandate from top that there is a slash in the marketing budget.