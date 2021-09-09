“We need to constantly improve with innovative features to progress”: CenturyPly’s Keshav Bhajanka on Firewall technology

“Digital has always been a priority for us. We have been investing heavily in that medium and will continue to do so. But this year, we will be on television for almost the entire year. We will be on news channels for the entire financial year. We are also running a very aggressive radio campaign and have started a print campaign. We're trying to catch the customer’s attention through any medium possible. This is a very different approach from what we have done in the past,” Bhajanka adds.