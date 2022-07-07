We spend more money on packaging than marketing: 4700BC’s Chirag Gupta

Speaking about the rivals in the space, Gupta shares that the kind of products 4700BC launches, is its USP. Ultimately, that USP is what sells for the brand. So, whether it’s the product itself when the brand launched gourmet popcorns, or the whole premium aesthetic that it brought to makhanas, or the convenience it is trying to bring to sweet corns. Each of the brand’s products are built on a specific USP.