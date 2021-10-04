We want to tell women that if we can fit into a certain product, so can you: Clovia’s Neha Kant on ‘Nothing But Real’ campaign

With multiple local and international brands entering into the market in the last decade, the lingerie segment has seen some evolution. Yet it remains largely unorganised and fragmented. 60 per cent of the market is unbranded and fragmented and the top 10-15 players form less than 10 per cent of the market. Clovia forms a part of that pie. Currently, the online penetration of this category is at 2.5 per cent and Clovia enjoys about 20 per cent market share in that space. The Red Seer report predicts a 2x growth in the branded products category by 2025 and also expects it to overtake the unbranded segment thereon.