"We wish to make Motorola an aspirational brand": Shivam Ranjan

According to him, it has to be a combination of both because a brand has to play across the funnel. But, at the moment, "We don't want to use a face for the brand, and let the product speak for itself." He doesn't discount using celebrities in future, and thinks each individual, whether an influencer or a Bollywood star, has a role to play at the right time. Play it too early or late, and the messaging will not hit bull's eye.