Wearing brand loyalty on your feet? Thanks to these collabs, it is possible

Neeman recently collaborated with Google to create customised sneakers, but it is not the only brand to do so.
Indie shoe brand Neeman founder Vikas Kabra recently took to LinkedIn to share that the company had collaborated with Google to create a sneaker collection for its employees. The shoes in question are sustainable - made from recycled pet bottles, and bear Google's logo on it, in addition to sporting rainbow coloured laces that reflect the global search engine giant's signature colours.
While Neeman's collection is limited to gifting for Google India employees, there are other brands that have collaborated to create signature kicks capable of showing off a customer's brand loyalty.
2020 saw a collaboration between Adidas and McDonald’s to create the 'Sauce Pack' collection of shoes in India. The collection featured three models of sneakers, namely Harden Vol. 4, Dame 6, and TMAC 1.
In the past, Adidas has also collaborated with Coca-Cola to create themed sneakers. The shoes were black - in keeping with the beverage's colour, with red accents, referencing the brand's colours.
Let us not forget the time in 2021, when Singapore-based artist Josiah Chua created a revamped version of Nike Air Plus TN sneakers based on BTS x McDonald's menu. For the uninitiated, BTS is short for Bangtan Boys, a boy band from South Korea that have a large global fan following. BTS' fans call themselves the 'Army'.
The first BTS x McDonald's collaboration resulted in a hugely popular menu that contained a meal of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, Coke, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces. The meal is inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea that has been dubbed the ‘BTS Meal’. The custom-made sneakers also feature a functional element, with a holster to house the nuggets at the ankles, and the special cajun and sweet chili sauces attached to the lacing.
Coca-Cola also collaborated with Canadian-owned company Bata for a line of fizzy, beverage-themed shoes in 2019. The tennis shoes are part of the ‘Heritage collection’, which was first launched in 2015. The shoes contain Coca-Cola’s signature red and white branding.