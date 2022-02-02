Wearing brand loyalty on your feet? Thanks to these collabs, it is possible

The first BTS x McDonald's collaboration resulted in a hugely popular menu that contained a meal of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, Coke, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces. The meal is inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea that has been dubbed the ‘BTS Meal’. The custom-made sneakers also feature a functional element, with a holster to house the nuggets at the ankles, and the special cajun and sweet chili sauces attached to the lacing.