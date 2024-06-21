WebEngage and InfoAxon partner with Reliance General Insurance to accelerate its digital journey

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aims to improve Reliance General Insurance's customer experience by introducing digital tools for personalised offerings.
WebEngage and InfoAxon announced their partnership with Reliance General Insurance in a bid to transform and elevate its customer engagement strategies, with a focus on delivering an omnichannel experience for customers, agents, and partners.
This partnership aims to support Reliance General Insurance with a spate of digital tools that will augment and strengthen their proposition of providing hyper personalised and unique customer experiences that are assured to delight. As their business needs evolve alongside those of today’s digital savvy customers, this partnership will enable RGI to consistently cater to these demands, thereby solidifying their position in the industry.
“At Reliance General Insurance, we understand the importance of embracing digital innovation to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced world. Our collaboration with WebEngage and InfoAxon signifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive business growth. Together, we are shaping the future of insurance.” said Prabhdeep Batra, chief distribution officer, Reliance General Insurance.
Avlesh Singh, CEO and co-founder, WebEngage, said, “In WebEngage’s 10+ year journey, we have amassed a significant amount of experience in the BFSI sector. During this time, we have borne witness to the complex transitions that legacy institutions like RGI have undergone as a result of digitalisation. Aided by our rigorous data-backed approach, today, WebEngage has cultivated a robust knowledge base around the nuances and specificities of customer needs and concerns, and their evolution over time. This partnership with RGI stands as a testament to our domain expertise and we feel humbled to have been entrusted with this opportunity. We look forward to a fulfilling and exciting journey with them.”
Vineet Dahiya, director and co-founder, InfoAxon, remarked “For years, InfoAxon has partnered with large insurers and intermediaries to help them deliver frictionless digital insurance and has seen first-hand, the challenges and enormous costs associated with digital transformation initiatives. By expanding on our learnings and years of development, we have created a Digital Insurance Stack that accelerates insurance product launches with configurable buying journeys, maximises digital distribution opportunities, and rapidly delivers engaging omnichannel experiences. What sets us apart is our in-depth understanding of the insurance domain, strong technology expertise, and our experience in solving the tough challenges faced by global insurers and intermediaries on their journeys to become digital businesses. I am sure, RGI will benefit immensely through this association to realise its vision of becoming a leading digital insurer in the country."
InfoAxon helps BFSI organisations accelerate digital transformation and become digital businesses by leveraging its low-code, API-driven digital insurance solutions stack, alongside middleware products. InfoAxon’s domain knowledge and experience in the insurance vertical, combined with its expertise on the WebEngage Platform will accelerate RGI’s journey to becoming a digital business.
Furthermore, the integration with WebEngage’s customer data platform (CDP) and AI-powered personalisation engine, will help RGI to better understand its customers and strike meaningful, personalised, and contextualised conversations with them across offline and online channels.
The partnership between WebEngage and InfoAxon, underpinned by the pursuit of innovation and offering tailored services, is forged on the premise of co-creating a future where digital engagement will evolve from merely transactional to intentional. This will be characterised by meaningful and personalised engagement built on trust, where each customer interaction anchored by technology, will serve to support the business’ pursuit of sustained growth.