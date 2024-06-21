WebEngage and InfoAxon partner with Reliance General Insurance to accelerate its digital journey

Vineet Dahiya, director and co-founder, InfoAxon, remarked “For years, InfoAxon has partnered with large insurers and intermediaries to help them deliver frictionless digital insurance and has seen first-hand, the challenges and enormous costs associated with digital transformation initiatives. By expanding on our learnings and years of development, we have created a Digital Insurance Stack that accelerates insurance product launches with configurable buying journeys, maximises digital distribution opportunities, and rapidly delivers engaging omnichannel experiences. What sets us apart is our in-depth understanding of the insurance domain, strong technology expertise, and our experience in solving the tough challenges faced by global insurers and intermediaries on their journeys to become digital businesses. I am sure, RGI will benefit immensely through this association to realise its vision of becoming a leading digital insurer in the country."