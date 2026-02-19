Wellbeing Nutrition pitches ‘natural’ Ozempic alternative

The Ozempic conversation has moved well beyond clinics and into culture, and brands are starting to respond. Wellbeing Nutrition is the latest to tap into the GLP-1 wave through a series of Instagram ads that position its Liposomal Berberine supplement as a naturally occurring alternative to Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications, a class of drugs originally developed to help diabetics manage blood sugar but now closely associated with weight loss.

In its communication, the health supplements company refers to the product as 'nature’s Ozempic', reflecting how pharmaceutical weight-loss language is increasingly shaping mainstream wellness marketing.

Long used in Indian and Chinese traditional medicine, berberine is described by Apollo Hospitals as a naturally occurring alkaloid associated with anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and metabolic regulatory properties. The hospital network lists blood sugar control and weight management among its many uses, mirroring the trajectory of GLP-1 drugs that moved from diabetes care into the weight-loss spotlight.

“…it helps regulate hunger and satiety, enhances fat burning, improves insulin sensitivity, promotes glucose metabolism, regulates hormonal imbalance and enhances cellular function,” reads the description on Wellbeing Nutrition’s website.

Positioning the supplement as a “natural” Ozempic alternative appears both strategic and timely from a marketing standpoint. Despite rising popularity, GLP-1 drugs continue to carry stigma around taking a perceived laboratory shortcut to weight loss, even as medical experts emphasise that lifestyle changes remain central regardless of whether interventions are natural or pharmaceutical.

Read: Aishwarya Mohanraj names Mounjaro, spotlighting GLP-1’s rise

For Instagram-first audiences, the language of “natural” wellness often signals safety and accessibility, especially in a market where prescription drugs cannot be advertised directly under Indian regulations. Framing berberine this way allows brands to participate in the GLP-1 conversation without explicitly promoting restricted medications.

At the same time, awareness of GLP-1 treatments is steadily growing. Influencer and stand-up comic Aishwarya Mohanraj recently revealed on YouTube that she used Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro injections as part of her weight-loss journey, pushing the discussion further into mainstream culture.

Globally, even mass media moments are reflecting this shift. During this year’s Super Bowl, one of the world’s biggest advertising stages, ads from GLP-1 brands found visible space, signalling a broader normalisation of the category.