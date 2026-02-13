Wendy’s India partners with Coca-Cola for a T20 consumer engagement campaign

Wendy’s India has announced a consumer campaign themed around the T20 World Cup, in collaboration with Coca Cola, the official sponsor of the T20 World Cup. In sync with the cricket fever sweeping the nation, the campaign blends the thrill of the game with Wendy's burgers and provides the fans with an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive cricket memorabilia and tickets to the matches.

The campaign started from February 7 and will continue until March 8. It is a cricket, themed campaign, where customers can "score runs" by ordering any Wendy's burgers. Every burger order comes with a special sticker, showing a random score of 10, 15, or 20 runs. Once a customer collects 100 runs, they will win an assured exciting reward by simply sending a DM to @wendys_india on Instagram. Rewards include T20 World Cup match tickets, signed official jerseys, and signed cricket balls all provided by Coca-cola giving cricket lovers a chance to get closer to their heroes this season.

Mohit Mahajan, AVP - Marketing, Rebel Foods said, “Cricket is an emotion in India, and the T20 World Cup is the perfect moment to bring fans together over great food and shared excitement. With this campaign, we wanted to go beyond just meals and create a fun, rewarding experience that lets our customers celebrate every run. Our partnership with Coca-Cola allows us to tap into the nationwide cricket fever and make every Wendy’s order feel like a win this T20 season,”

The campaign will be live PAN India, thus creating an additional local fan engagement. By mixing cricket excitement with regular food situations, Wendy's India wants to provide fans with an additional reason to cheer for every run this T20 season, on as well as off the field.

Besides, customers dining at Wendy's India outlets during the campaign period will receive guaranteed official T20 merchandise with their dine in order further enhancing the on-ground World Cup experience. This campaign is part of Wendy’s India’s effort to mix everyday food moments with unforgettable cricket experiences. By combining delicious burgers with fun and rewards, the brand is giving cricket fans yet another reason to cheer this T20 season.

Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch, dining with friends, or enjoying a family meal, every visit to Wendy’s India during this campaign is a chance to join the T20 celebrations, score big, and create lasting memories.