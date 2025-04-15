Wendy’s joins the Korean craze after McDonald’s, Burger King

Wendy’s, in partnership with Rebel Foods, has introduced a new Korean Range of Burgers, Wraps, and Sides in India, reflecting a broader trend of Korean-inspired offerings in the QSR space. Following recent Korean-themed menu introductions by McDonald’s and Burger King, Wendy’s new range adds to the growing variety of global flavors in the QSR space, offering its own take through a mix of bold flavors and engaging content. In just the first month since launch, the Korean Range has started contributing significantly to the overall business, highlighting a strong demand for bold, global flavors.

The lineup includes the Korean fried chicken burger, kimchi nuggets, and kimchi tenders – each delivering a unique twist and resonating well with consumers across the country.

Nishant Kedia, CMO – India, Rebel Foods said, "This isn’t just a food launch. It’s a full-blown cultural moment. We’ve brought the K-wave to the Indian table – combining explosive flavors with equally exciting content. From anime-inspired visuals to ASMR mukbangs, the Korean Range is not only a delight to eat, but a vibe to experience. And customers are absolutely loving it.”

The Korean Range is now available across all Wendy’s India outlets and delivery platforms.