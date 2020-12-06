Wendy's ramps up India presence in partnership with Rebel Foods

US-based food chain The Wendy’s Company has announced that it will be ramping up its Indian presence this year. This includes a partnership with Mumbai-based company Rebel Foods.

Formerly known as Faasos, Rebel Foods operates 15-plus brands, such as Behrouz Biryani, Ovenstory Pizza, Faasos, Mandarin Oak, Sweet Truth, etc., on its own proprietary operating system. It has a network of over 3,000 restaurants, 350-plus kitchens in 40-plus cities across four countries (India, the UAE, Indonesia and the UK), serving more than two million customers.