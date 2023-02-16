We’re aiming to disrupt the idea of casual dating: Aisle’s Nabila Tazyeen

While Aisle has been all about people aged 25 or upwards, we’ve increasingly seen the younger generation talk about how they’re done with casual dating, and how hookups don’t appeal to them. So, the proposition was to offer exactly what Aisle offers, but to a generation that is more reciprocative to it, and in a form that they would be open to. This is why we looked at intelligent dating as a concept for Gen Z, in a way extending what we offer through Aisle.