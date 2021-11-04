“We’re living in the golden age of television”: Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Xiaomi

When it comes to smart TVs, what are some of the factors that the customers consider before making a purchase?

We’re living in the golden age of television. Today, TV is about choice and, for most viewers, there are more choices than they can explore.

While people still look for hardware specifications, the change in the patterns of content consumption on the back of digital penetration, exponential OTT growth, etc., have also given a new facet to consumer demand. With the changing viewing behaviour, the users are now looking for better software and content experience or platforms that offer easier content discovery, apart from good hardware specifications.

