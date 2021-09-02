“We're not competing with Google Maps; we're ahead of pure navigation apps”: Mohit Jain, Pataa App

Collaborating with apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, Myntra, etc., is a part of the bigger plan for Jain. He adds that the users have done their part, by creating their unique Pataa. And while this can be shared with all these apps, what will make the entire process seamless is when the users can directly enter their unique addresses in these apps. For this, Pataa has already designed its VPIs, and will be offering this service to e-commerce and food delivery companies in future, at a minimal cost.