"We've managed to use IPL footage well": Karan Shroff, Unacademy

We had a chat lined up with Unacademy's chief marketer Karan Shroff about these very ads that made me try and guess, a few times, if the match was back live after the commercials, or not. But a day before our scheduled chat, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian cricket's governing body, announced that it had suspended the IPL. The reason: the bio-bubble had been breached after several players and even non-playing staff tested positive for the Coronavirus.