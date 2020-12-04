Makemytrip, Yatra, and Thomas Cook add 'workcation' to travel bucket

Now, online travel agents are offering options for users to work remotely from the scenic destination of their choice.
In a pre-pandemic world, our working time and vacation time were clearly demarcated. A vacation meant kicking back on a hammock on a sunny beach or drinking chai in the mountains. A work day meant sitting at your desk at office, attending to mails, making phone calls and so on.
Now, the world has turned topsy-turvy thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. People have been working remotely since March 2020. Come December, many have gotten tired of the isolation and are seeking a change of scenery.
A workation takes advantage of the flexibility that working remotely offers. It gives patrons an opportunity to work from a different place, with the opportunity to see new places and work in a distraction free environment.
A workation presents itself as a good way to explore a new place while being present for the regular office workweek. It can also help give relief to those wanderlust-starved travellers who have had to isolate themselves to stop the coronavirus from spreading.
Most of the brands advertising for a workation are those who own spaces - such as Zostel, Treebo Hotels and Club Mahindra. Apart from this, a simple Google search for the term 'workation' shows results from different online travel agents on the different getaway options that people have, when it comes to choosing a workation.
This has presented itself as a good opportunity for online travel agents like Makemytrip and Yatra.com as they offer customers a means of reaching the destination (flight ticket or train ticket bookings) and a place to stay upon reaching too.
Even tourism companies like Thomas Cook are offering workation packages. On their site, they have written that users can choose from a wide range of destinations that are not only designed to let you relax and enjoy, but also keep customers safe.