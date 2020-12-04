By afaqs! news bureau
Makemytrip, Yatra, and Thomas Cook add 'workcation' to travel bucket

Now, online travel agents are offering options for users to work remotely from the scenic destination of their choice.

In a pre-pandemic world, our working time and vacation time were clearly demarcated. A vacation meant kicking back on a hammock on a sunny beach or drinking chai in the mountains. A work day meant sitting at your desk at office, attending to mails, making phone calls and so on.

Now, the world has turned topsy-turvy thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. People have been working remotely since March 2020. Come December, many have gotten tired of the isolation and are seeking a change of scenery.

A workation takes advantage of the flexibility that working remotely offers. It gives patrons an opportunity to work from a different place, with the opportunity to see new places and work in a distraction free environment.

A workation presents itself as a good way to explore a new place while being present for the regular office workweek. It can also help give relief to those wanderlust-starved travellers who have had to isolate themselves to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

Most of the brands advertising for a workation are those who own spaces - such as Zostel, Treebo Hotels and Club Mahindra. Apart from this, a simple Google search for the term 'workation' shows results from different online travel agents on the different getaway options that people have, when it comes to choosing a workation.

This has presented itself as a good opportunity for online travel agents like Makemytrip and Yatra.com as they offer customers a means of reaching the destination (flight ticket or train ticket bookings) and a place to stay upon reaching too.

Screenshot from Yatra.com
Screenshot from Yatra.com

Even tourism companies like Thomas Cook are offering workation packages. On their site, they have written that users can choose from a wide range of destinations that are not only designed to let you relax and enjoy, but also keep customers safe.

Thomas Cook Workation tours
Thomas Cook Workation tours
