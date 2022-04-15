What is Manyavar Mohey’s brand equity when Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma choose to wore Sabyasachi?

“If your brand stands for something and your ambassador does something else, there is a value mismatch,” states Neeraj Sharma, senior vice president of strategy, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. He gives the example of an athlete endorsed by say Nike who tests positive for doping; it goes against everything the sports brand stands for and will negatively affect it. Sharma says it comes down to what the brand stands for because everyone knows the celebrity is paid for the endorsements.