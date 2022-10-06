What next for F&B startups?

Over the last few years, we have seen a slew of startups entering the food and beverages (F&B) market and competing with the established players. From snacks to coffee, alcobev, packaged ready-to-cook (RTC) food, startups have really disrupted the F&B industry. While these brands try to carve out a space for themselves on the supermarket shelves and in the carts of online shoppers, they face new challenges daily.