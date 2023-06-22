What went behind River’s ‘The One for Everything’ campaign

Rhiju Talukdar, co-founder & director at Dot Films shares the brainstorming process which led to this idea, “Before the brainstorming we had an initial thought of using Goa as the base of the story since it was optimum from both the lenses. From the POV of creating fresh stories and logistics reasons as well. Then the brainstorming began by identifying Goa-specific subculture where we could easily find the hustling archetype that the bike resonated with. We picked the food truck scene since it is an emerging but invisible movement that gave us a good non cliche point to jump off."