What’s driving the online ‘upskilling’ movement in India?

1. What is driving adoption in upskilling, and how has the growth been? (3.00-17.00 mins)

2. Dissecting the consumer bouquets – Who’s enrolling? (17.00-22.45 mins)

3. Maintaining a high completion rate, and checking course drop-offs. (22.45-27.30 mins)

4. Differentiation and helping consumers make the right choice. (27.30-30.20 mins)

5. University partners drive credibility, but they are competitors too. (30.20-40.30 mins)

6. Regional language courses in upskilling. (40.30-41.45 mins)

7. Udemy’s sachet courses. (41.45-45.00 mins)

8. Closing remarks. (45.00-48.20 mins)