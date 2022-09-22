What's getting smartphone buyers to flip and fold?

Speaking about design aspects of foldable phones, Ghosal says, "A foldable phone, if not opened up, is as good as any other phone, once opened up, it gives a great video experience. Today, with great data connectivity at very low prices, plus access to proliferating content like OTT services, video consumption is almost as big a reason to carry a phone as is connectivity. So, if people are able to afford a foldable, I would say it’s a better choice."