What's in a name? The trap of hyper-specialisation in naming a brand

Pee Safe was initially created as a subsidiary of Safetykart.com (2012), Bagaria’s e-commerce platform in the personal safety area. It was separated in 2017 to create a new company Radcliffe Hygiene. They decided to expand the distribution of Pee Safe in the Indian market when they realised it's a problem that the majority of the population faces.

Pee Safe went on to diversify into a range of products, unrelated to the initial offering. This included a cramp relief roll-on product (to relieve menstrual cramps), panty liners, menstrual pads, etc.