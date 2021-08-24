WhatsApp is the latest company to introduce vaccine booking on its platform

WhatsApp is the latest brand to step in and allow users to book vaccine slots on its own platform – avoiding the COWIN portal altogether. Other brands that do so include Paytm, Airtel (with its Airtel Thanks app), PhonePe, Ixigo (a travel booking platform), Reliance MyJio and HealthifyMe (a health and lifestyle-based app).

Additionally, some brands have been running campaigns to encourage people to get vaccinated. The main difference is that these campaigns focus on vaccine hesitancy (i.e., fears and insecurities about the effectiveness and side effects of the vaccine). Whereas what WhatsApp and a host of other brands are doing – is making the process of booking a vaccine slot itself a lot easier.