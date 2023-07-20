Whatsapp launches standalone smartwatch app for Wear OS

With the new app, users can send voice messages which weren't available earlier.
Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the first WhatsApp smartwatch app is now available on Wear OS. Rolling out from today, now you can start new conversations, reply to messages, and take calls - all from your wrist.
Available on watches that run Wear OS 3, users will no longer need their phone with them to stay connected, and can respond to friends and family using their voice, emojis, quick replies or text.
The new WhatsApp app for Wear OS simply means more features. Until now, users on Wear OS could reply to WhatsApp messages as many smartwatches provided a reply option. With the new app, users can send voice messages which weren't available earlier. The WhatsApp app for Apple Watches remains unavailable.
With this, WhatsApp has expanded its app support to another platform. The company provides an app for phones, Android tablets, desktops, and the web.