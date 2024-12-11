WhatsApp starts Bharat Yatra initiative to train small businesses

WhatsApp kicked off WhatsApp Bharat Yatra, an initiative aimed at providing on-ground, in-person training to small businesses across India. The mobile bus tour is designed to help small businesses fully leverage the capabilities of WhatsApp, enhancing their digital skills and business growth potential.

Starting with Delhi-NCR, the bus will visit some of the region's most popular and busy markets such as Laxmi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, and Nehru Place, Malviya Nagar, Amar Colony, and Safdarjung Enclave. The journey will also cover key hubs in Gurgaon and Noida, including Sapphire Mall and Atta Market.

Following its tour in Delhi-NCR, the WhatsApp-branded bus will travel across India, reaching cities like Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Nashik, and Mysore. Through this initiative, small and medium businesses (SMBs) will benefit from interactive demos, hands-on personalised training – to get support creating their Business Profile, setting up a catalog and creating an ad that clicks to start a WhatsApp chat – and expert guidance on leveraging the WhatsApp Business app's key features to establish their WhatsApp presence, better connect with their customers, close sales and grow their business. enhance their operations.

Ravi Garg, director, business messaging, Meta in India said, “Small businesses are the backbone of India's economy, and with the right digital tools, they have the power to supercharge the country's digital transformation. The WhatsApp Bharat Yatra is our commitment to helping these businesses unlock their full potential by providing them with the skills and knowledge they need to digitally connect with their customers, grow and succeed. By meeting businesses where they are—both physically and digitally—we aim to create a meaningful, long-lasting impact across India's entrepreneurial landscape.”

Recently, WhatsApp introduced some new updates for small businesses, including Meta Verified, which helps businesses build credibility with customers. Additionally, businesses can now send customised messages to their customers, such as appointment reminders, birthday greetings, or even updates on a holiday sale, all in a faster and more efficient way.

For small businesses, WhatsApp has also started testing Meta AI, making it easier for them to activate AI directly from the WhatsApp Business app and engage with their customers more efficiently. The WhatsApp Bharat Yatra will provide in-person training across various tools and features on the WhatsApp Business app, helping businesses make the most of these updates.

WhatsApp Bharat Yatra is the latest in a series of initiatives by the brand aimed at empowering small businesses in India. With programs such as WhatsApp Se Wyapaar with CAIT to upskill 10 million traders, Digishaastra, powered by WhatsApp was launched by India SME Forum, Meta’s strategic partnership with ONDC, WhatsApp continues to champion digital transformation, ensuring India’s small businesses are at the forefront of the nation’s growing digital economy.