WhatsApp To Take Center Stage As Primary Marketing Channel: Jio Haptik

Aakrit Vaish, CEO & Co-founder, Haptik, said: “With a reach of over 2 billion users across 180 countries, WhatsApp has emerged as a powerful marketing channel for brands to connect and engage with prospects across the globe. ‘The State of WhatsApp Marketing 2023’ covers trends, strategies and best practices to help Marketing, CX, and Growth leaders in the new year. The report includes case studies of prominent consumer brands that have leveraged WhatsApp to boost customer engagement, unlock higher revenue potential and foster brand loyalty.”