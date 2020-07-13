When a tyre marketer sells masks...

Cavi Elettrici e Affini Torino, commonly known by the abbreviation CEAT, introduced GoSafe S95 face mask as a part of its newly launched sub-brand ‘CEAT GoSafe’ earlier this month. The GoSafe S95 masks come with a formidable six-layer filter protection.

The innermost layer is made of soft antibacterial fabric. The next three layers provide microbe protection, and consist of small particle filters for added safety. The air mesh in the outermost layer filters particles and contaminants. The adjustable nose clip makes them breathable and splash/droplet resistant, ensuring safety and comfort.