When 'antiviral fabric' promised to destroy Corona and drew flak

1. The brand’s short commercials feature Health Shield, branded readymade masks, but its larger claim is Shield, an anti-corona fabric. Why this dissonance in offering?

2. If one is expected to buy the fabric and stitch suits, won't the repeated visits to the tailor for measurements and trial become a health hazard by themselves?

3. We're living in times when boxers and pyjamas have become part of office wear, so who would go through the trouble of buying fabric and getting suits made for the workplace?

4. The first thing that most office-goers do - on getting back home - is dunk everything they've been wearing all day into the washing machine for a separate wash cycle. Isn't that safe enough? (Or is saving on detergents by wearing Siyaram's an added benefit?)

5. Clothes might cover 90 per cent of our body, as the brand’s communication says, but we've been told all along by the World Health Organization that wearing a mask and practising hand hygiene are key to staying safe. So now, a mask, a hand sanitiser and an expensive suit makes us safer, is it?

6. How exactly does a fabric manage to do what a vaccine, or a pill, can't? Even after watching the films, we remain clueless as to how, or why, a cloth (fabric) can kill a virus.