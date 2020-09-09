When Biryani's CV landed in a Zomato user's inbox

The CV included an objective, references, hobbies, achievements, and even work experience.
Hot, flavourful, delicious, spicy, satisfying - these are some of the adjectives that come to mind when it comes to Biryani. An employable candidate? Not so much.
This was the theme of Zomato's new marketing campaign. The post first came up on a Linkedin member's feed and she admitted that it made her do a double take when she spotted the subject line.
Biryani's application is for the post of 'Cravings Executive Officer'. The CV also lists the dish as an 'aromatherapist' and an expert 'nap inducer.' Zomato found a way to provide some data about the dish's popularity by mentioning that it was endorsed by more than 90,000 restaurants across the country and has been ordered more than 44 lakh times during lockdown.
Zomato has also actively been using its social platforms to create relevance for the brand with ventures into moment marketing. When the Indian government banned PUB-G and 118 other Chinese apps in early September, their users received a 'pun-ny' push notification.
In late August, when music producer Yashraj Mukhate's 'rap' remix of a scene from hindi GEC serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya went viral, Zomato jumped in on the trend too.
As India attempts to unlock, food delivery is picking up steam again. In April, during lockdown, food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy reported that they had faced a 70 per cent drop in sales. There was a strong sense of paranoia among consumers.