When DMs turned into promotional memes for ‘Zomato Feeding India Concert’

Speaking about the event, Chaitanya Mathur, head, Zomato Live, said, “‘Zomato Feeding India Concert’ is our call to action to highlight the malnutrition issue and its malaise. One in every five children faces malnutrition in the country which, in the current evolution context, should not be our reality. From our experience in events and entertainment, harnessing the unifying power of music and people, to bring everyone together and spread awareness, came as a natural response for the cause."