When DMs turned into promotional memes for ‘Zomato Feeding India Concert’

The food delivery brand is leveraging its social media presence to
promote the event.
Leading food delivery company Zomato is set to host its first annual ‘Feeding India Concert’ at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on December 10.
The brand has taken an interesting approach to promote the event on its social media platforms. Zomato is already known for its quirky social media posts. A similar approach is being taken to market the concert. The brand is currently experimenting with memes to get more visibility for the concert.
Zomato has a high interactive social media audience. So, the meme highlights a conversation between two people, who are contemplating asking the concert’s headline artiste, Post Malone, about what to bring from the US.
Banking on the international fandom of the American rapper, the brand has started a contest for special tickets. The contest asks people to make an Instagram Reel around food using a Post Malone song.
Two people stand a chance to win 'super fan tickets', worth Rs 25,000. People have been urged to use #leavenoonebehind, a fairly common hashtag on the platform. The winners haven't been announced as yet.
Another social media contest asks users to comment on how they would ask for free tickets for the concert, using Post Malone songs only and tagging two of their friends.
Marquee Indian artistes like Zaeden, KING, KSHMR, Ritviz, Anuv Jain, Jonita Gandhi and Ananya Birla are the other performers.
The concert is jointly organised by title sponsor Zomato Entertainment, and online movie and events ticketing brand BookMyShow. The latter is also the concert’s producer. Other sponsors include BlinkIt, Unacademy and Fi, which are also goodwill partners.
As per Zomato, all the proceeds from the event will go to charity. "With each ticket sold, 10 meals will be served to those in need," the company said.
Speaking about the event, Chaitanya Mathur, head, Zomato Live, said, “‘Zomato Feeding India Concert’ is our call to action to highlight the malnutrition issue and its malaise. One in every five children faces malnutrition in the country which, in the current evolution context, should not be our reality. From our experience in events and entertainment, harnessing the unifying power of music and people, to bring everyone together and spread awareness, came as a natural response for the cause."