“When like-minded brands come together, they create something more awesome than their individual selves”: Ajay Maurya, Fastrack

Elaborating on the synergies that the global beverage giant (Coca-Cola) and his brand share, Maurya mentions, “Coke is known for how happy it makes the consumers feel. Fastrack is a brand that speaks to the vibrant youngsters. This led us to find good synergies between these two brands. The association is relevant today because these are the new connections, or friendships that we are building in hard times. The two brands want to spread joy.”