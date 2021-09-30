“When like-minded brands come together, they create something more awesome than their individual selves”: Ajay Maurya, Fastrack

A chat with the marketing head on the recent Fastrack-Coca-Cola collection and #AwesomeTogether campaign.
Coca-Cola has collaborated with many brands in the past. The latest addition to this list is leading fashion brand Fastrack. The two brands have joined forces to launch the ‘Awesome Together’ collection, followed by a digital campaign.
The collection is an attempt to celebrate the inimitable spirit of the two iconic youth brands.
Ajay Maurya, marketing head, Fastrack, tells afaqs! that the purpose of the association is to bring together two historic brands that evoke the feeling of free spirit.
Maurya, who joined Titan in 2013, is a marketing professional with over 10 years of experience in product management, marketing communication, new product development, merchandising, and supply chain management.
Elaborating on the synergies that the global beverage giant (Coca-Cola) and his brand share, Maurya mentions, “Coke is known for how happy it makes the consumers feel. Fastrack is a brand that speaks to the vibrant youngsters. This led us to find good synergies between these two brands. The association is relevant today because these are the new connections, or friendships that we are building in hard times. The two brands want to spread joy.”
The collection was launched on September 15, and is a limited period offering. The larger campaign of coming together of two iconic brands, is backed by interesting social media posts.
The primary target audience of the collection is people in the 18-25 age group. While Fastrack has an exclusive partnership with Flipkart, the collection is also available in offline stores and its retail outlets.
Speaking about the benefit of partnering with Coke, Maurya points out, “Both the brands are about cult followership and appeal more to the youth. This age group also wishes to keep Coke in the form of merchandise with them.”
According to Fastrack, the campaign was the starting point for the two brands coming together. But the larger idea was to appeal to individuals, especially youngsters, who need a platform to connect with like-minded people and share similar thoughts.
The association aims to bring forth the power of the two brands. Says Maurya, “Whenever like-minded brands come together, they create something more awesome than their individual selves.”
The millennials and Gen Z are very fluid in their choices. Through this collaboration, Fastrack aims to dial up the fearless and fluid identity of youngsters, in a witty and relatable manner, in upcoming digital-led campaigns.
Sharing Fastrack’s future plans, Maurya says, “New designs and casual fashion-led watches are in the pipeline for the next few months. These launches will be on the premise that youngsters follow pop culture. As a result, they need different fashion watches. We are trying to bring out a new range of casual fashion watches with the message that they are for every occasion and event in your life.”