When TikTok lends its name to video shooting merchandise…

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance. The shopkeepers say the app has nothing to do with these products – and that they were all sold by third party sellers to visually attract Tier II and III audiences. A simple search on Amazon or Flipkart for ‘TikTok light’ or ‘TikTok stand’ throws up results for ring lights and tripods too. This indicates that sellers of these products are also factoring the app’s popularity while entering potential search terms that can help locate their product. Previously in India, these items were typically purchased by YouTubers or videographers – both are niche audiences in the country. Putting Aawez Darbar’s photograph on the box appears to be an attempt by the manufacturers to make their product more massy in its appeal to audiences.