Whirlpool washing machines now promise to sanitise clothes too

The new campaign talks about Whirlpool’s range of washing machines with in-built heaters that give anti-bacterial cycle for a germ-free wash.
Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, the leading home appliance company has launched a #SanitiseWhatYouWear campaign that throws light on sanitizing vs washing of clothes and how a washer with inbuilt heater helps in removing up to 99.9% germs and allergens from the clothes.
Keeping the heightened consumer need of products in the health and hygiene segment in mind, the campaign will go live with close to 500 mothers in collaboration with the largest community of mothers, Momspresso. The mothers will be talking about how improved personal hygiene habits, being mindful of the surfaces of our clothes and sanitising them properly is a big contributor in prevention of germs and allergens entering our body. The campaign will go live on Whirlpool’s social media handles.
Whirlpool has a wide range of fully automatic top load washing machines with advanced in-built heater technology. These Intuitive and Intelligent washing machines from Whirlpool apart from germ removal expertise have enhanced features and innovations for a clean and hassle-free washing experience.
Embracing the brand philosophy of Every Day Care, the product and the campaign reflect Whirlpool’s commitment towards providing solutions that are meaningful and advanced with consumers at the heart.
Stain removal technology: A unique 6 stage wash process involving varying water temperatures & wash motions, ensuring tough stains removal like mud, grass, ketchup etc. The Inbuilt heater helps remove 50 different types of tough stains even after 48 hours.
Customised Fabric care: Whirlpool Washing machines are equipped with Three different Hot water modes - Warm, Hot & Allergen free. This helps in taking care if of different fabric types, to ensure sanitized washing and care of clothes.
Eco wash: Whirlpool has the widest range of 5-star energy rated machines with the Eco mode which uses an optimized wash algorithm for low water & energy consumption, while providing the best in class cleaning performance.
KG Singh, vice president - Marketing, Whirlpool of India said, “Consumers today are more vigilant of their health and hygiene than ever before. Keeping in mind the need of the hour, Whirlpool has fast tracked its efforts to provide superior Sanitization along with best in class Wash Performance with the launch of the WhiteMagic Elite Plus range. This feature is also present across Stainwash Pro and Bloomwash Pro ranges through a special anti-bacterial cycle that ensures up to 99.9% germs and allergen free wash. This innovation comes from over 100 years expertise of Whirlpool in building washing machines leveraging its proprietary 6th Sense algorithms.”