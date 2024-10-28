White Gold partners with Bengaluru Bulls as official gold buying partner

White Gold, a gold-buying startup, has announced its partnership with Bengaluru Bulls - a professional Pro Kabaddi League team, as its official gold buying partner. Through this alliance, White Gold aims to empower sports enthusiasts and appreciate local talent in the sport of Kabaddi.

This collaboration aims to increase White Gold's visibility through match day promotions, digital platforms, and social media campaigns. White Gold will also participate in team activities and promotional initiatives during the season to further extend its reach.

Speaking about this collaboration, Rahul Joseph, founder and CEO of White Gold said, “White Gold believes in the upliftment of the local sports community. A big part of our mission, being based in Bengaluru, is to elevate the culture and torchbearers of Bengaluru. This collaboration is a great deal of pride for White Gold in stabilising its footing as a trusted local brand.”

Adding further, Kirthi Muralikrishnan, CEO of Bengaluru Bulls shared, “As the CEO of Bengaluru Bulls, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with White Gold, a brand that shares our values of excellence, resilience, and innovation. This collaboration is a perfect match, as both our team and White Gold are committed to pushing boundaries and delivering quality. Together, we aim to inspire not just on the Kabaddi mat, but in every aspect of life. This partnership is a testament to the power of teamwork and determination, and we look forward to a successful journey ahead.”