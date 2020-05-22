Who is more likely to purchase used cars, and why

Ashutosh Pandey, MD and CEO, Mahindra First Choice Wheels, is of the opinion that while there is a lot of interest among people at this stage, all of it is driven by fear. "What we are doing now is asking people about their opinion, when they are scared in the middle of a pandemic. We are then intellectually assessing the data and forecasting a scenario which shows that there is going to be a rise in demand for cars. However, buses have started plying in Kerala, and they have made the seating arrangements in a manner that follows the social distancing norms. I am sure Ola, Uber and others will also come up with similar arrangements. And once people witness that, we will have different numbers, as in India, buying cars is not just an intent-driven decision, but it is based on many other factors," he adds.