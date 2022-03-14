Why did Future Generali decide to launch a health insurance plan for dogs?

“To be relatable and sharply land the need for insurance for your furry babies was the only lookout. Cute dogs being silly with a catchy track was a fit for this film. The challenge was to shoot these situations such that it doesn’t harm or pose any threat to the 14 dogs on set, involving immense preplanning and many cheats on post. The campaign hashtag OH MY DOG, is a memorable hook to witnessing a dog land in trouble, without any intention to of course,” said Garima Khandelwal, chief creative officer, Mullen Lintas, in a press release for this ‘Oh My Dog’ campaign.