Are disclosures the enemy of meme marketing posts?

However, there are several reasons why brands may not disclose their involvement in meme marketing. Firstly, the tonality of memes often differs from a brand's guidelines, and humor may include below-the-belt jokes. Secondly, brands may receive backlash if they directly compare themselves to a competitor but they can easily leverage it through a meme. Lastly, guidelines prohibit the use of celebrity images without permission, but there is no specific guidelines of using that in memes.