Why is online champion Nykaa trebling its stores to 300?

If you look at businesses, most have refrained from going against the grain. They, for the longest time, sold their wares in brick-and-mortar stores and then seeing the rise of e-commerce and change in consumer preferences began to sell their wares online. From Nike and Adidas to Unilever and Reckitt to Lay’s and Coca-Cola, you can buy literally anything online. Even Netflix used to sell and rent DVDs in its infancy before growing up into a video streaming and production giant.