Wiggles launches new brand identity titled ‘Lovemark’

The pet care brand's refreshed identity symbolises the unconditional love and lasting imprints that animals have on humans.
Reinforcing its commitment and promise towards pets and animals, pioneering homegrown pet care brand Wiggles now introduces a refreshed brand identity as it turns 4. Wiggles’ new identity leading with the ‘W’ titled ‘Lovemark’ is inspired by a heart signifying unconditional love, infinity signifying unending commitment and a tick mark that signifies making smart choices. Wiggle’s Lovemark is symbolic to the unconditional and infinite love and lasting imprints that animals have on humans.
The new identity is conceived by Ideosphere. With a mission of driving responsible pet and animal care by enabling audiences to understand them better, Wiggles is aims to focus on creating a better world for pets and animals by providing expert driven, backed with science products and services to ensure that pets and their humans live their healthiest, happiest lives.
Speaking on the brand’s new identity, Anushka Iyer, founder and CEO, Wiggles said, “Pets are our kids for us and always will be an emotion that is now increasingly shared by my fellow Gen Z and millennials. And we want nothing more than our pets to be happy, healthy and safe. With this vision, we started Wiggles in 2018 and set out to revolutionize the pet healthcare industry."
"Our first logo- which will always be special to me, was about recognising and celebrating the relationship between pets and their human parents. We wanted to convey a brand that acknowledged the spirit of unconditional love in all our offerings and backed by the credibility of veterinary expertise. Our journey over the past four years has been greater than ever expected, we have listened to pet parents across the country and have grown to meet and raise standards of petcare to now offer not only pharma but also food and treats, health and wellness and even services,” Iyer added.
Speaking on crafting Wiggles’ Lovemark, Aniruddha Atul Bhagwat, co-founder and CEO, Ideosphere said, “It is always challenging to define a differentiated space in a cluttered, highly competitive industry, like the booming pet care space. We wanted to ensure the new brand identity complemented the core purpose of Wiggles, to be better towards pets and animals, and for the identity and messaging to be able to connect to the emotion, passion and story of the Wiggles brand. It was truly a collaborative journey of discovery with the Wiggles team, and we are excited to see how the audiences respond to the change.”
Prashant Kohli, vice president, brand strategy, Wiggles said, “The brand refresh goes far deeper than the visual identity and messaging. The strategy that led to this identity, forms the guiding and organising principle for our business and helps chart a growth path. We've started our journey by reframing and re-organising Wiggles from a product and service brand to a 360 ecosystem for petcare, built as a house of brands."