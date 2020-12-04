Wild Stone launches its first unisex perfume ‘Sense’ to celebrate the sense of smell

Talking about the launch of Sense and the initiative, Mr. Ankit Daga, Head – Business Development, McNROE Consumers Product Pvt Limited, said: “We are living in an unprecedented time today which the world has never witnessed. In times like these, people are looking for positivity and hope, and we thought it made sense to launch ‘Wild Stone Sense’ as a product that cuts across all barriers of sight and unifies every individual in our sense of smell. We are grateful to Givaudan for their help and expertise in creating this wonderful fragrance for a wonderful cause. Itu Chaudhuri Design (ICD) has done a fabulous job by strategizing and creating a pack that speaks for the Sense campaign. What makes this initiative special is that Sense has been co-created with some gifted visually challenged individuals from NGO Saksham as a fragrance that is a testimony to positivity and hope in today’s time”.