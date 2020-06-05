Will dishwasher sales finally take off in India?

Basu opines that going forward, it will be crucial to educate the masses about the usage and relevance of dishwashers. “Currently, there is a lot of interest, but a severe lack of information. People need to be made aware that there are different models of dishwashers, and they can opt for the counter top variant to save space,” he says, insisting that another myth is that dishwashers, in their present avatar, are not designed to handle grease or ‘chiknai’. “All these concerns need to be addressed at different levels, from the retailer to the consumer,” he says.