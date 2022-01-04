Will the 'quick commerce' grocery rush pressurise other categories?

Sampath takes the example of food delivery. In the pre-Swiggy era, we had no clue about when food would get delivered to our home after we placed an order. "We would just wait patiently. Today, we literally have step by step tracking, and get upset when food delivery is delayed. In fact, we may even have changed our ordering pattern based on delivery time. Earlier, we would order much in advance. Today, we order just in time. We order on impulse more often."