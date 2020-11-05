“Willing to decorate cinema halls as marriage hall”: INOX CMO Saurabh Varma on repurposing the theatre space

For making a booking, one needs to visit the brand’s website, or call the cinema directly. “We will completely rely on e-tickets, instead of paper tickets. Each guest will receive an SMS...,” Varma tells us. The SMS comes with four different links, One will allow you to check in with your QR code. The second shows the auditorium’s seat chart and the location of your seat on the chart, so that you don’t have to enquire with anyone. The third link provides guest access to the F&B menu to place order, and the fourth one allows them to download the complete e-ticket with all the details.