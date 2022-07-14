Wipro Consumer Care announces foray into packaged food business

The Company has appointed Anil Chugh, hitherto India & SAARC head of the Wipro Consumer Care business, to head the foods business.
As part of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting's strategy for continuous growth, the company has announced its foray into packaged foods business in India. The Company has an ambitious plan to be a significant player in the snack food, spices and ready to eat market. The Company has appointed Anil Chugh, hitherto India & SAARC head of the Wipro Consumer Care business, to head the foods business. Consequently, Neeraj Khatri, head of Wipro Consumer Care’s Philippines entity, has moved as India & SAARC head of Wipro Consumer Care business.
Commenting on the foods foray, Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, "Our decision to enter packaged food business would complement our existing categories in personal care, thus building a complete offering in the FMCG space in India. Anil has led the India Consumer Care business from 2007. Under his leadership, Santoor has risen to be the number two brand in toilet soaps in India. Neeraj has played a significant role in turning around our Indonesia business and then steered the Philippines acquisition during the initial years and post that through an extremely tough Covid environment. Our leadership changes align with our ambitions of being a significant and leading player in FMCG space in all the markets we operate in."
Chugh and Khatri are Wipro Consumer Care veterans who have spent over 25 years at Wipro. Both started their careers with Wipro Consumer Care from their respective B-School campuses.
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, a significant player in personal care, home care, and lighting business, recorded a revenue of Rs 8,634 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022. Its flagship soap brand, Santoor, has become a Rs 2,300 crore plus brand. It continues to be the second-largest selling soap in the Country.