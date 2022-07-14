Wipro Consumer Care announces foray into packaged food business

Commenting on the foods foray, Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said, "Our decision to enter packaged food business would complement our existing categories in personal care, thus building a complete offering in the FMCG space in India. Anil has led the India Consumer Care business from 2007. Under his leadership, Santoor has risen to be the number two brand in toilet soaps in India. Neeraj has played a significant role in turning around our Indonesia business and then steered the Philippines acquisition during the initial years and post that through an extremely tough Covid environment. Our leadership changes align with our ambitions of being a significant and leading player in FMCG space in all the markets we operate in."